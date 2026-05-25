Moscow and Baku discuss upcoming high-level contacts

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev discussed upcoming high-level contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"An exchange of views took place on current issues on the Russian-Azerbaijani agenda. The two sides compared their approaches to the upcoming high-level contacts," the statement reads.

According to its press release, the meeting included a detailed discussion of "the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, including the importance of fully restoring cultural and humanitarian ties."