Moscow and Baku discuss upcoming high-level contacts

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev discussed upcoming high-level contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
"An exchange of views took place on current issues on the Russian-Azerbaijani agenda. The two sides compared their approaches to the upcoming high-level contacts," the statement reads.
According to its press release, the meeting included a detailed discussion of "the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, including the importance of fully restoring cultural and humanitarian ties."
"The parties confirmed their mutual commitment to continuing effective joint work aimed at further strengthening the multifaceted Russian-Azerbaijani allied partnership, including efforts to reinforce peace, stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region,” the ministry said.