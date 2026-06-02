Most US companies continue to operate in Russia - AmCham chief

American businesses have been operating in Russia for many years, some big brands have left, but most U.S. companies continue to operate in Russia, AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"American businesses in Russia have been working for many years. There is a misunderstanding that some big brands have left, and everyone assumes they have left. Most have stayed and are operating successfully here, pharmaceuticals, for example, and others," Robert Agee said.

According to him, U.S. businesses have yet to see a relaxation of sanctions pressure on Russia despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to improve relations with Moscow.