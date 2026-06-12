Nearly 60 people resettle in Azerbaijan's Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar

The families who arrived in Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar settlements of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district with the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) were presented with the keys to their houses.

At this stage, 17 people, including 4 families, were relocated to Hadrut, and 42 people, including 8 families, were relocated to Girmizi Bazar.

Prior to the return, these families temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.