Next round of Israel-Lebanon talks set for August 4

Israeli and Lebanese negotiators will hold their seventh round of talks in Rome on August 4, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced.

Tajani made the announcement while addressing the Italian parliament.

The negotiators will convene once again in the Italian capital, as they did during the previous round.

"We will hold another dialogue session on August 4",

Tajani said.

The Foreign Minister noted that the upcoming meeting would be a logical continuation of the negotiation process that began after the July 14 talks in Rome.