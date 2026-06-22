No reason to doubt Russian-economic stability - Peskov

Volatility in the oil markets is affecting the Russian economy, but its stability is ensured, the Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are currently no grounds for doubt about the macroeconomic stability in our country. The stability of the Russian economy is ensured," Peskov said.

The spokesman said Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken repeatedly about the Russian economy's stability at economic meetings and that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had told him the same.