OIC Parliamentary Unions 20th session adopts Baku Declaration

The Baku Declaration has been adopted as part of the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC PU), hosted by Azerbaijan’s Parliament in Baku.

The declaration reaffirmed commitment to the objectives enshrined in the Charter of the OIC Parliamentary Union, as well as respect for the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United Nations Charter, and the principles and norms of international law.

It also expressed concern over a range of complex challenges and evolving security threats facing member states, including cyberattacks, terrorism, and rising manifestations of Islamophobia, noting their negative impact on international peace and security, as well as on peaceful coexistence and social cohesion among Muslim communities worldwide.

The gathering, held in Baku from June 22 to 25, has brought together over 400 delegates.