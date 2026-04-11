Oil price to exceed 150 per barrel - Dmitriev

Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has warned that oil price may surpass $150 per barrel already this week.

The longer the Strait of Hormuz remains shut, the higher oil and natural gas prices will rise, the more severe the energy crisis in the EU/UK will become, and the longer the recovery period will be, he said after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the beginning of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.