Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil price to exceed 150 per barrel - Dmitriev

Oil price to exceed 150 per barrel - Dmitriev
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has warned that oil price may surpass $150 per barrel already this week.

The longer the Strait of Hormuz remains shut, the higher oil and natural gas prices will rise, the more severe the energy crisis in the EU/UK will become, and the longer the recovery period will be, he said after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the beginning of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"$150+ oil may be reached as early as this week. $150+ oil as predicted, within the predicted timeline," Kirill Dmitriev said.

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