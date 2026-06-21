Over 500 people involved in search and rescue operation to find tween in Ingushetia

The search and rescue operation to find a boy swept away by the Sunzha River in Ingushetia has been underway for 8 days. Hundreds of people are participating in the operation.

The search for the missing 8-year-old boy continues in Ingushetia. Nearly 550 people are involved in the operation as of the 8th day, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

"As of 1:00 PM Moscow time, the total number of personnel and resources involved is 546, including 309 volunteers.. The main focus is on excavating the coastal area and clearing silt deposits. Dog handlers are also deployed in the coastal area,”

– the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, the search is underway in the Sunzha River area. The rescue operations are underway in the vicinity of the town of Karabulak, where the incident occurred.