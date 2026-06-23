Pashinyan, Modi discuss Yerevan-New Delhi cooperation

Today, the head of the Armenian government spoke by telephone with the Prime Minister of India. The central topic of the discussion was the development of relations between the countries.

On Wednesday, July 24, the Prime Ministers of Armenia and India, Nikol Pashinyan and Narendra Modi, held a telephone conversation, the Armenian government's press service reports.

During the conversation, Narendra Modi once again congratulated Pashinyan on the ruling Civil Contract Party's victory in the parliamentary elections in Armenia and wished him success in his future endeavors. In return, Pashinyan congratulated Modi on becoming the longest-serving prime minister in Indian history.

The two leaders noted the positive dynamics of Armenian-Indian cooperation. It was emphasized that the political dialogue between Yerevan and New Delhi has become more intense, and cooperation has expanded in the economy, culture, education, high technology, and other areas.