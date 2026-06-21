Pezeshkian goes to Pakistan

Iran has announced the country's president's upcoming visit to Pakistan. During the trip, relations between the two countries, as well as the situation surrounding the Iranian-American negotiations, will be discussed.

Iranian media reports that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will pay a one-day visit to Pakistan.

According to the Tasnim news agency, citing Habib Abbasi, Director of the Presidential Office's Public Relations Department, the trip is scheduled for June 23.

"The trip will take place tomorrow and will likely be a one-day. One of the reasons for the visit is to express gratitude for Pakistan's efforts to mediate the negotiations between Iran and the United States,”

– Habib Abbasi informed.