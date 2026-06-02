Pope Leo congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Pope Leo XIV has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

In his message, the pontiff extended wishes of "solidarity and prosperity" to the Azerbaijani leader and the people of Azerbaijan.

"I pray to the Almighty to inspire the Azerbaijanis to further develop their society",

the Pope wrote.

He also wished them to always strive for peace, work for the common good, uphold the dignity of every person, and help those in need.

"I wish Your Excellency, those responsible for state affairs, and all your compatriots God's blessing",

Leo XIV concluded.