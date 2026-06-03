Putin and Mirziyoyev to meet on 2026 SPIEF sidelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is visiting Russia’s second largest city to attend this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)ю

The meeting, the third recent in-person contact between the two leaders, will be held at the Constantine Palace, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

During their meeting, the two presidents are expected to give a start to construction of the first power generating unit of the integrated nuclear power plant (NPP) in Uzbekistan. They will participate in the ceremony via a video linkup.

They will be greeted from the construction site by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, and Uzatom Director Azim Akhmedkhadjaev.