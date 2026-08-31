Remains of 267 missing Karabakh war victims returned to families

The remains of 267 people who went missing during the First and Second Karabakh Wars have been returned to their families in Azerbaijan, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons said.

In 2026 alone, 85 remains were returned to their families, with 64 being reburied between January and August, and 21 in August.

A total of 910 remains have been exhumed so far, with 32 mass graves discovered in liberated territories. DNA tests identified 328 missing persons, including 57 this year.

A total of 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens are still unaccounted for.