Replenishing US advanced weapons stockpiles used in Iran war to take years

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said it will take years to replenish the advanced weapons used by the U.S. during the Iran war.

CSIS predicted it would take three or more years to replace the Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile systems, and Patriot air defense interceptor missiles.

Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles and Precision Strike Missiles were also heavily used and will take several months to a year to replace, per CSIS.

Standard Missiles, including the SM-3 and SM-6, which weren’t used as heavily, still face a two-year replacement timeline to bring the U.S. to prewar inventory levels.

The U.S. fired 1,000-plus Tomahawk missiles at Iran, and it could take until late 2030 to fully replenish the prewar inventory, according to CSIS estimates.