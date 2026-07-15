Vestnik Kavkaza

Road to Russian border to be completed in Georgia by 2028

Road to Russian border to be completed in Georgia by 2028
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Kvesheti-Kobi section of the North-South Highway, which leads to the Russian border, is scheduled for completion in 2028, with some sections expected to open later this year, Georgia's Infrastructure Ministry has said.

Construction workers have completed a 9-kilometre tunnel, which will be the longest in the country. Work is also underway on a 166-metre arch bridge.

The project includes a two-lane asphalt concrete road with five bridges and tunnels. A 5-kilometre section to the Gudauri resort will also be built.

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