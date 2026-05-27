Rosatom to begin building NPP in Kazakhstan in 2027

Rosatom expects to start active construction work on the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan in 2027, CEO Alexei Likhachev said.

The timing of the construction will depend on the customer, while the main parameters will be set by the Kazakh government.

"We expect to start rolling out the construction base next year. Simultaneously we will begin preparing the technical documentation for obtaining a license," Likhachev said.

Rosatom will do all it can to ensure the NPP starts operating in the mid-2030s. Commissioning will occur in stages, with an 8-10 month gap between the first and second power units.

Rosatom expects to sign a number of documents related to the NPP project in the coming days.