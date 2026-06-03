Russia sends wheat, barley and fertilizers to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Another batch of fertilizer and wheat was sent from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan today.

Three wagons of wheat weighing 210 tons, two wagons of barley weighing 140 tons, and one wagon of fertilizer weighing 69 tons departed from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik at 2:00 p.m. (13:00 MSK).

Meanwhile, to date, more than 29,000 tons of grain, over 6,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia. To date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON-95 gasoline to Armenia.