Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia should develop ties with Azerbaijan in all possible areas - Kremlin

Russia should develop ties with Azerbaijan in all possible areas - Kremlin
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is interested in building a diverse partnership with Azerbaijan, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"There are several countries with which we have close relations...We take a pragmatic approach here," Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that there is no reason for issues to cast a shadow on bilateral relations.

"We believe that we should continue to develop our relations in all possible areas, especially with a country like Azerbaijan," Dmitry Peskov said.

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