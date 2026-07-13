Russia should develop ties with Azerbaijan in all possible areas - Kremlin

Russia is interested in building a diverse partnership with Azerbaijan, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.
"There are several countries with which we have close relations...We take a pragmatic approach here," Dmitry Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that there is no reason for issues to cast a shadow on bilateral relations.
"We believe that we should continue to develop our relations in all possible areas, especially with a country like Azerbaijan," Dmitry Peskov said.