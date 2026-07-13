Russian Energy Minister and Iranian President discuss cooperation issues

Russia and Iran discussed the implementation of joint projects in the gas industry as well as advancement in preparing bilateral cooperation agreements, the Russian Energy Ministry reported following Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov’s working visit to Iran.

"Particular attention was paid to developing cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, including the implementation of joint projects in the gas industry and the progress of preparing bilateral cooperation agreements," the ministry said.

Tsivilyov expressed confidence that joint work within the intergovernmental commission will continue to strengthen Russia-Iran strategic partnership and launch new mutually beneficial projects.

"Russia and Iran are steadily developing cooperation, including in the energy sector, despite all the circumstances that have occurred in recent months," the ministry said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in turn, has called for the creation of joint working groups to track the implementation of all projects between Tehran and Moscow and eliminate potential obstacles.

"It is essential that these working groups, with the participation of relevant agencies and embassies of both countries, continuously and daily monitor the progress of the projects in order to eliminate any potential obstacles as quickly as possible," Pezeshkian said.

Russia and Iran have expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of relations between Moscow and Tehran, the Russian ministry said.

"The parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of relations between Moscow and Tehran," the statement reads.

During his visit, Tsivilyov met with Mohsen Paknejad, Iran's Oil Minister and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, as well as Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi.