Russian urea and flour shipped via Azerbaijan to Armenia

A new consignment of goods from Russia is set to depart for Armenia via Azerbaijan, including urea and flour produced in the Russian Federation.

The train will leave on Thursday at 11:00 AM local time from Azerbaijan Railways' Bilajari station. The shipment will consist of two cars of urea and one car of flour.

The route will take the train via Boyuk-Kyasik station to Georgia, and then onward to Armenia.

Earlier today, it was announced that Azerbaijan had exported domestically produced construction materials to Armenia.

Specifically, Armenia will receive extruded polystyrene foam boards for building thermal insulation, with the cargo weighing nearly 1.5 tons and costing approximately $6,000.