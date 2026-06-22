Russians remain loyal to vacation in Türkiye

Türkiye maintains its status as the most popular summer vacation destination for Russians. Russian tourists' interest in the country is steadily growing, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reports.

Russian tourists are maintaining and increasing their interest in vacationing in Türkiye, and, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), this will not wane: Türkiye ranks first in Russian summer trips abroad with a 57% share, the Association's report reads.

Bookings from Russians are also growing: by the end of May, they had already increased by 8% compared to the same period last year, and overall, for the summer, they have increased by 5%, ensuring Türkiye's confident leadership in Russian tourists' choice of international vacations.

Türkiye tops the sales lists of all major Russian tour operators: between 2.9 and 3 mln Russian tourists are expected to visit Türkiye, including Antalya, Istanbul, and the Aegean coast, from June to August, with beach tourism still the leading choice among Russians.