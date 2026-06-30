Russia's Accounts Chamber seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan

Moscow is looking to deepen cooperation with Baku in the field of auditing, with a focus on public procurement oversight, information technology, and anti-corruption efforts, according to Svetlana Orlova, head of the Secretariat of the INTOSAI Working Group on Public Procurement Audit.

According to Orlova, Russia and Azerbaijan have made significant progress in public procurement auditing and have cooperated closely on the matter. She also highlighted Azerbaijan's growing integration into the international audit community.

"In recent years, we have established cooperation with 29 countries in the field of combating corruption and auditing public procurement. Azerbaijan is also an active participant in this international interaction, and we look forward to further expanding the exchange of experience",

Orlova said.