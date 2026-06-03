Russia's Zakharova comments on US-Iran exchange of strikes

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concern about a new exchange of strikes between the U.S. and Iran in the Persian Gulf.

"We are deeply concerned by this development, which could lead to the resumption of a large-scale military and political conflict in the Persian Gulf region, provoked by the military aggression of the US and Israel against Iran," Zakharova said.

The spokesperson urged all parties to avoid actions that could increase tensions and undermine diplomatic efforts.

"It is important to prevent the region from being drawn further into a destructive war," Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia considers strikes against purely civilian infrastructure categorically unacceptable.

She noted that Russia consistently supports Gulf Arab states in protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and expressed hope that talks between Washington and Tehran would help achieve lasting stability in the Middle East.

"We proceed from the understanding that the existing differences can and should be resolved through political and diplomatic means, by developing compromise solutions based on the legitimate interests of all countries and in accordance with the fundamental norms of international law," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman stressed that Russia remains ready to contribute to the efforts.