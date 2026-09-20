'Door is open' for Iran to return to talks - US

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said that the “door is open” for Iran to return to negotiations to end the conflict in the Middle East.

He said the Trump administration believes time is on its side in the conflict with Iran, which began February 28.

“I do believe that to be the case,” Waltz said when asked whether Washington believes time is on its side.

The official added that the “door is open for Iran to come back to the negotiating table,” while dismissing as “fantastical” reports that Tehran has demanded an end to U.S. sanctions and reparations as conditions for renewed talks.