IRGC to change geography of war if attacked again

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tehran would change its weapons and the “geography of the war” if the U.S. launched a new attack on Iran, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohibi said.

“If a new attack takes place, our defense and offensive operations will change significantly. We will change the weapons and the geography of the war, and we will bring new capabilities with new capacities into the field,” Mohibi said.

According to him, the world will be surprised.

“Iran is prepared for a long-term war, and from our perspective, war has different stages. War does not end, but continues. The IRGC was already prepared for war, and it is now even more prepared,” Mohibi said.

The IRGC spokesman noted that that U.S. dominance in the region had ended, and that Iran, rather than Washington, was shaping the region’s new order.