US has no immediate plans to attack Houthis - report

U.S. President Donald Trump has been waffling on whether to help Saudi Arabia in its fight against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, so much so that possible U.S. strikes appear to have been called off, The New York Times reports, citing anonymous administration officials.

Saudi Arabia has in recent days pressed Trump to aid its offensive against the Houthis, who have escalated their attacks this summer. Trump, however, had previously balked at strikes but changed his mind following a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last Thursday.

He then appeared to change it again by midday Sunday, when "commanders had approved target lists, troops were loading bombs onto U.S. warplanes selected for the missions and the wave of attacks was just about to begin," two people briefed on the operation said.

The issue adds to challenges that have piled up since Trump has decided to mount a U.S. war on Iran. He faces pressure from Saudi Arabia to join strikes, but doing so could mire the U.S. further in the conflict.