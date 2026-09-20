US preparing to resume strikes - Iran's military

Iran’s central military command says it has received information that the United States is preparing to resume strikes on the country.

The warning, issued by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees Iran’s armed forces, raises the prospect of a new round of fighting after months of reduced direct attacks.

Tehran said any renewed U.S. assault would bring retaliation against American bases and interests in the Middle East and warned regional countries against helping Washington.

The military command said states that allowed their territory or facilities to support U.S. attacks would be “considered complicit” and could face an Iranian response.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News that he was in a “deciding mode” over Iran and said his options included further military action, economic pressure or a deal.

He also said he would be open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.