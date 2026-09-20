Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin and Mikhail Mishustin address Nikol Pashinyan

Vladimir Putin and Mikhail Mishustin address Nikol Pashinyan
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 35th anniversary of Armenia’s independence. The congratulatory messages were posted on the Armenian PM’s website.

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich, please accept my congratulations on the national holiday of the Republic of Armenia, Independence Day. I wish you good health and success, and to the friendly Armenian people: well-being and prosperity,” Putin said.

The Russian PM, for his part, congratulated Pashinyan on behalf of the Russian government and personally.

“I am convinced that the development of constructive cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres based on mutual respect fully corresponds to the long-term interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia,” Mishustin said.

Also, he wished Pashinyan good health and well-being, and happiness and prosperity to the citizens of Armenia.

725 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.