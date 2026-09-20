Tokaev congratulates Putin on successful State Duma elections

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the successful State Duma elections in a message, noting that their results testify to broad support for the Russian leader’s strategic course, Tokayev’s press service said.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the successful elections to the 9th State Duma," the statement reads.

The head of state noted that the voting that took place was an important event in Russia’s social and political life, and its results convincingly testify to broad support for Vladimir Putin’s strategic course aimed at protecting the long-term interests of the Russian state.