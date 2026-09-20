Ship transit through Strait of Hormuz falls threefold over weekend

Commercial vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz fell threefold on September 19-20 compared with the previous weekend amid a stalemate in negotiations between the United States and Iran, Reuters reported, citing data from analytics firm Kpler.

According to the data, only 12 vessels passed through the strait over the past weekend, compared with 35 vessels on September 12-13.

Reuters noted that before the conflict between the U.S. and Iran began, around 125 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz per day.