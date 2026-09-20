Russia-Georgia trade rises by 19 percent

Trade between Russia and Georgia has exceeded $2 bln in January-August 2026, up 19.1% from the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Russia ranked third among Georgia’s largest trading partners, accounting for 11.3% of the country’s foreign trade in the first eight months of the year.

Georgian exports to Russia totaled around $500.7 mln in January-August, up 4.1% year-on-year, while imports amounted to around $1.5 bln, up 24.9%. Overall bilateral trade reached $2.03 bln.

Turkey was Georgia’s largest trading partner in January-August, with bilateral trade totaling around $2.25 bln, followed by China at around $2.04 bln.

Georgia’s other major trading partners included: