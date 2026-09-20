Qatar rules out bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi has ruled out using pipelines as an alternative route for Qatar’s liquefied natural gas exports.

Speaking during a session on “The Global Energy Realignment” at the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 in New York, held alongside the high-level meetings of the 81st UN General Assembly, Al-Kaabi said that using pipelines as a means of bypassing the Strait of Hormuz is not a viable option for Qatar.

"We have decided not to use pipelines as an alternative based on commercial and technical criteria," Al-Kaabi said.

Despite ‌the ⁠damage, Qatar would be able to resume normal gas operations within weeks once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, he said, adding that QatarEnergy is producing very little LNG.

"As for resuming operations, Qatar is ready to resume normal operations within a few weeks of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," Al-Kaabi said.