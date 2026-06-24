South Africa advances to FIFA World Cup playoffs

South Africa has advanced to the playoffs after beating South Korea 1-0 in round 2 FIFA World Cup group stage match in Mexico. Thapelo Maseko netted in the 63rd minute.

Meanwhile, Mexico defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 in another Group A round 3 match and finished first in the group with nine points. South Africa is second with four points. They are followed by South Korea (3 points), and the Czech Republic (one point).

For the first time in its history, South Africa’s national team has managed to make to it to the World Cup knockout stage.

Brazil has made it to the playoffs after defeating Scotland 3-0 in round 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage in Miami, Florida.

The goals were scored by Vinicius (7th and 45+3 minutes) and Matheus Cunha (60th minute).

Brazil tops Group C with seven points. In another Group C round 3 match, Morocco defeated Haiti 4-2 to garner seven point as well. However, they finished behind Brazil on goal difference. Scotland finished in third place with 3 points, while Haiti brought up the rear with zero points.

Switzerland defeated Canada 2-1 in round 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage in Vancouver, and both teams have made it to the playoffs.

The goals were scored by Ruben Vargas (in the 46 minute) and Johan Manzambi (in the 57th minute) for Switzerland and by Promise David (in the 76th minute) for Canada.

Switzerland tops Group B with seven points. Canada is second with four points. Canada has reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time.