Storm in Türkiye: One killed, several injured

A powerful storm has swept across Türkiye, claiming the life of one person and leaving several others injured.

Authorities have issued a high alert for Istanbul and 43 other provinces. Denizli, Burdur, Kütahya, and Afyon were also hit by snowfall.

Local media reported flooded streets and vehicles, damaged residential buildings, and downed trees.

The extreme weather event is considered unusual because cities across the country are being simultaneously struck by heavy rainfall, tornadoes, and large hail.