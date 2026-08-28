Tehran calls on all countries against joining US economic war

All independent countries should refuse participation in the U.S. economic war against Iran and not recognize any anti-Iranian sanctions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the U.S. economic sanctions against Iran are illegal.

"Proceeding from this, all countries are obliged to refrain from observing and implementing such sanctions," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that all countries have an obligation not to recognize or support situations or consequences that result from these illegal actions.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier announced the launch of "economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale" against Iran. The U.S. leader also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government agencies support Tehran will face serious economic consequences from Washington.