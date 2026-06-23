Total gas production in Russia increases by over 4

According to Rosstat, total gas production in Russia increased by 4.3% compared to the previous year.

In the first five months of the current year, Russia boosted its production of natural and associated gas by 4.3% compared to the same period last year, Rosstat reports.

This figure amounted to 302 bln cubic meters.

Natural gas output from January to May reached 259 bln cubic meters, a 5.2% increase compared to 2025. In May, natural gas production totaled 44.6 bln cubic meters, which was 8.4% lower than in April and 1.3% higher than in the previous month.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production increased significantly between January and May to 15.7 mln tonnes, exceeding figure for the same period last year by 10.4%. Last month, LNG production totaled 3.2 mln tonnes, which is 7.7% higher than in April and a 13.7% higher than in May 2025.