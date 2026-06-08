Tourist flow to Russia from Arab countries doubled

Nearly 600,000 tourists from Arab countries visited Russia in 2025, doubling the pre-COVID-19 figures.

Tourist flow to Russia from Arab countries has doubled compared to pre-pandemic figures. Last year, 660,000 travelers from Arab countries visited Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko informed.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, approximately 6 mln tourists visited Russia last year.

"Last year, nearly 6 mln foreign guests visited our country. Over 10% of all trips were from Arab countries: the Middle East, Türkiye, and Egypt,”

- Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia is discussing with UAE authorities the introduction of a cashless payment system for Russian tourists.