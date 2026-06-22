Transport ministers of Armenia, Türkiye discuss Gyumri-Kars road

The heads of the Turkish and Armenian transport ministries met in Brussels to discuss the restoration of the Gyumri-Kars rail and road links.

Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan met with his Turkish counterpart, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, the press service of the Turkish transport ministry reports.

The meeting took place in Brussels.

The main topic of discussion at the meeting was the restoration of the Gyumri-Kars rail and road links on the Armenian-Turkish border.

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu reported that the necessary maintenance work on the transport infrastructure had already begun.