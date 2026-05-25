Trump congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Independence Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received congratulations from US President Donald Trump on Independence Day, which is celebrated annually in the country on May 28.

US President Donald Trump congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and the people of the country on Independence Day. The relevant statement appeared on the Azerbaijani leader's website.

"Since the historic Peace Summit held in Washington in August 2025, we have worked together to restore our bilateral relationship, culminating in the signing of the Charter of Strategic Partnership by Vice President JD Vance and you on February 10, 2026, in Baku. We continue to deepen this partnership in the areas of regional connectivity, economic relations, and security, and we look forward to continued engagement in these and other areas,”

– Donald Trump wrote.

The head of the White House emphasized the United States' support for sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He also noted Baku's efforts to advance the peace agreement initialed last summer, the importance of the ongoing border delimitation process, fuel supplies to Armenia, and the Peace Bridge initiative.