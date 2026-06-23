Trump criticizes Senate for resolution to end war with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Senate resolution directing him to halt U.S. military action against Iran.

In a post late on Tuesday, the U.S. leader criticized the vote, calling it "poorly timed and meaningless" and accused those who voted in favor of providing "comfort" to Iran and making his job "more difficult".

“So, I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the U.S. and its President, ME, and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The House-passed measure, adopted by the Senate in a 50-48 vote, directs Trump to remove U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress explicitly authorizes military action.

The vote came as the Trump administration pursued a 60-day diplomatic push to turn a preliminary memorandum of understanding with Iran into a final agreement covering Tehran's nuclear program, sanctions relief and the Strait of Hormuz.