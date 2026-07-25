Türkiye discusses US-Iran conflict with mediators

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss the ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiation process.

Fidan held separate calls with Al Thani and Munir, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

A second consecutive night passed without reported U.S. or Iranian strikes after two weeks of sustained bombardment, as Pakistan and Qatar intensified mediation efforts to secure a broader de-escalation between Washington and Tehran.

Prior to Friday, the U.S. military had announced strikes on Iran for 13 consecutive nights, in the largest rekindling of the war since an April cease-fire.