Türkiye posts 4th-fastest global tourism growth

Türkiye increased foreign arrivals by 21% between 2019 and 2025, making it the fourth-fastest-growing destination among leading tourism markets, according to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.

International tourist arrivals across OECD countries reached a record 847 million in 2025, up an estimated 3.4% from a year earlier, extending the sector's recovery after an 8.1% increase in 2024, the OECD said in its Tourism Trends and Policies 2026 report.

Among countries that surpassed pre-pandemic tourism levels, Japan recorded the strongest growth in international arrivals between 2019 and 2025, with a 34% increase, followed by Norway at 28% and Denmark at 22%.

Security concerns, rising travel costs and uncertainty over cancellations have encouraged travelers to favor familiar and lower-cost destinations, while airlines and tourism operators are reassessing plans for 2027 and beyond, Anadolu reported.

Türkiye ranked fourth with a 21% rise in international visitor numbers, placing it among the countries that have expanded tourism demand most significantly since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chair of the Association of Travel Agencies of Türkiye Firuz Bağlıkaya said tourism is among the sectors most sensitive to geopolitical developments, health crises, natural disasters and economic volatility.

"Türkiye has a strong tourism ecosystem that has successfully managed numerous global and regional crises," Bağlıkaya said, attributing much of that resilience to the experience of travel agencies and industry stakeholders.

According to him, Türkiye should focus on expanding higher-value tourism segments, including cultural, gastronomic, health, convention, sports, faith-based, cruise and rural tourism, to spread tourism activity throughout the year and increase visitor spending.

Bağlıkaya added that Türkiye's goal of generating $100 billion in tourism revenue will require a greater emphasis on quality and value creation rather than volume alone.