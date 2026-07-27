Two caucasian nature reserves rank in top 5

The Caucasian and Dagestan Nature Reserves have become the most visited in Russia since the beginning of the year, ranking among the top 5 most visited specially protected natural areas in Russia.

Russian tourists have praised the North Caucasus nature reserves, naming two of them, located in Karachay-Cherkessia and Dagestan, as the best: they were among the top 5 most visited specially protected natural areas for the first 6 months of this year, with the Caucasian Nature Reserve taking the overall lead, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources' Roszavodtsentr informs.

"The Caucasus Nature Reserve (Krasnodar Krai, Adygea, and Karachay-Cherkessia) ranked first in terms of visitor numbers for the first 6 months of 2026, with 280,000 visitors. The peak in tourist numbers occurred in March, when over 80,000 people visited the reserve,”

- report reads.

In the first half of the year, Russians consistently chose protected locations across Russia for their trips, with the Yalta Mountain Forest Reserve in Crimea (118,000), the Kivach Nature Reserve in Karelia (78,000), and the Prioksko-Terrasny Nature Reserve near Moscow (40,000) being named the best.