US Treasury Department removes 11 Russia-related designations from blacklists

Several individuals, legal entities, and ships are no longer on US sanctions lists, Washington announced.

The US Treasury Department announced the removal of two vessels, two legal entities, and 7 individuals from anti-Russian sanctions.

According to the department, the restrictions no longer apply to Russians German Belous, Mikhail Klyukin, Irina Kremleva, Viktor Nikolaev, Nadiya Cherkasova, Ivan Potanin (son of businessman Vladimir Potanin), and Maxim Smirnov.

The cargo vessels Vyacheslav Arshinov and "Gennady Egorov" are also no longer on the blacklists.

The department did not provide any comment, including a justification for this decision.