US believes Iran attacks vessels in Strait of Hormuz - report

The U.S. believes that Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz the day before, Axios reported, citing sources in the U.S. administration.

According to the news outlet, "the reported attack took place after a one-week agreement between the U.S. and Iran on halting attacks in the strait expired."

Axios noted that this jeopardizes the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

The news outlet also emhasized that the U.S. will likely respond by striking targets in Iran.

Earlier, British maritime security agency UKMTO said that an "unknown projectile" struck and caused a fire on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

"A tanker has reported being hit by an unknown projectile on the port side causing a fire, whilst travelling southbound," UKMTO said.

The incident took place eight nautical miles east of Limah, Oman. The agency said there were no reports of casualties or environmental damage.