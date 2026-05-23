The U.S. believes that the absence of a final document at the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was caused by disagreements regarding Iran, according to a written statement by U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

"The U.S. regrets that the States Parties to the NPT failed to reach consensus on a final document at the conclusion of the 2026 Review Conference," Tommy Pigott said.

According to him, the inability of some NPT States Parties to take Iran’s threat to global nonproliferation seriously will be addressed by the U.S. Pigott claimed that Iran is failing to comply with its obligations under the NPT.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the NPT Review Conference was not ready to provide a balanced assessment of the situation surrounding Iran, while U.S. and Israeli aggression has proved detrimental to the treaty regime.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN emphasized that the NPT Review Conference ended without a final document for the third consecutive time due to the actions of the U.S. and its allies.

The 11th NPT Review Conference was held at UN Headquarters in New York on April 27-May 22. Held every five years, it brings together nearly all 191 states parties to the treaty to assess the implementation of the NPT across its three main pillars.