US ready to unfreeze 6 billion dollars in Iranian assets - media

The USA is prepared to unfreeze $6 billion of Iranian assets held in Qatar for humanitarian purposes, Axios reported, citing informed sources.

According to the outlet, the US delegation also intends, after the first round of talks, to secure an invitation from Iran for UN inspectors to visit nuclear facilities previously attacked by the US and Israel.

"The US would like Iran to invite UN inspectors to visit its nuclear facilities, which were bombed by the US and Israel, following the first round of talks",

Axios said.

The US-Iran talks are set to begin in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21, with mediators Pakistan and Qatar also taking part.