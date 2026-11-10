Ultimatums to Iran will not yield results for US - Tehran

The language of ultimatums to Iran will not yield the desired result for the United States and will complicate the situation in the region, Minister-Counselor at the Iranian Embassy in Russia Afshin Parchizadeh said.
Eight months have passed since the aggression against Iran [started], yet the situation has not reached stability, he noted.
"There is a new plot for aggression against the region. I state with confidence that continuing to rely on force and the language of ultimatums will not only fail to yield results for the United States but will also further complicate the situation in the region, while any new attacks will have more serious consequences for the entire region," Parchizadeh said.