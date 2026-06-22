Uzbekistan to purchase vessels for its future fleet

Uzbek authorities are prepared to purchase and charter civilian vessels to build their own merchant and ferry fleet in the Caspian Sea, which will expand the capacity of the Uzbek segment of the Middle Corridor.

Uzbekistan is considering purchasing and chartering vessels to support its fleet operations in the Caspian Sea. This will expand the capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR, Middle Corridor), Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Jasurbek Choriev announced today.

Currently, the Middle Corridor is experiencing difficulties at border crossings and with its transport infrastructure, which is limited in capacity, whereas Uzbekistan's own merchant and ferry fleet could effectively serve the country's foreign trade cargo flows, the minister noted.