Vance announces progress in dialogue, US-Iran talks to continue

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said his lengthy talks with senior Iranian officials in Switzerland created a “good foundation for a successful final deal” as they seek a permanent end to the war that the U.S. and Israel started in late February.

Vance departed Switzerland as technical teams were still negotiating, and U.S. President Donald Trump talked up the efforts to keep the strait open to create “an oil gusher" as he stressed that the key to resolving the war was “respect” from Iran.

He said that the U.S. and Iran continue their technical talks in Switzerland.

"We left a lot of our team, the Iranians left a lot of their team at the resort there to keep on working at it," Vance said.

Summing up the results of the recent U.S.-Iranian meeting, he said: "So, all in all, a very productive 36 hours."

Vance and U.S. officials claimed progress on multiple fronts, including the establishment of “mechanisms” to ensure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy shipments, stays open and to address fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon, where a ceasefire appeared to be holding.